Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett Opens with Big Lead

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett leads after the first night of results and appears to be on his way to another term garnering nearly 66 percent of the vote in initial results.

“First of all, I’m very thankful to do another four years and move on with an amazing team and individuals that work for our agency and surrounding the area. I actually thought we’d come in a little stronger but that’s just cause I think we have great community support.”

Burnett says he’s ready to get to work.

“We’re going to partner with the County to do absolutely everything we can to make the right decisions and do what we believe is best for local law enforcement in our area to make this the place for people to want to work, live and recreate in.”

Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Tyler mounted a late write-in campaign to get in to the general election.

The vote will be certified November 26th.