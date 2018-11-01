Chelan County Sheriff K9 Reno Retires

Chelan County Sheriff’s K9 Officer Reno has retired due to medical concerns. The Sheriff’s Office says Reno had gone through surgery and rehab to help him recover, gain strength and be pain free, but ultimately the department had to do what was best for dog. Reno will now retire to a life of relaxation and leisure with his on-duty partner Deputy Aaron Shepard and his family. Congratulations Reno and thank you for your service to this community.

Reno was seriously injured while pursuing a suspect, the K-9 officer was hit by an SUV while taking down a wanted man.