Chelan County Sheriff’s Department Looking to Improve Training

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says it’s important to him that the public not only trusts his deputies, but that they trust each other. He did say that doesn’t mean misbehavior can be tolerated.

“We hold one another accountable at the first level, peer-to-peer. It shouldn’t have to go from a line level to a supervisor to middle management to upper-level leadership.”

Burnett says that he has worked with training and the department culture to make sure that is understood by long-time veterans and new hires that have never worked in law enforcement before.

One of those changes is extending the time that new hires go through training beyond what they used to do where it was simply at the Academy.

“Our people are graduating in the top three almost regularly, and even if they’re not we know that they’re high performers. They’re coming out and our Field Training Officers are saying, ‘These guys are better prepared, they’re hiring functioning with better performance.’ And it just gives them a confidence level. What that equals to is a better level of service for the citizens we serve.”

Burnett says they’ve also made changes for what he calls lateral hires, deputies that have previously worked in law enforcement. They also go through additional training so that they learn what is expected as a Chelan County Sheriff Deputy and the uniqueness of our area.