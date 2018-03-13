Chelan County Sheriffs K-9 Receives Armor

The Chelan County Sheriffs Office announced yesterday that Asa has received her bullet and stab protective vest. The vest was sponsored by fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center, in North Pole, AK and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Alaska K9 Center”. The vests are made by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Donations of $950 will get one vest for a dog in law enforcement.