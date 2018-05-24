Chelan County Sheriffs Office Prepping for Busy Holiday Weekend

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for their busiest weekend of the year with Sheriff Brian Burnett calling it an all hands on deck weekend.

“We also still bring over some King County employees that help us with Marine Patrol, some downtown bike and foot patrol and potentially some drug activity enforcement. It’s something they’ve been doing for a long time, a mutual aid agreement that we have and we continue to do that.”

Burnett says they will also be helping out at the various campsites and other recreational areas throughout the county and that highway safety will be a huge part of their work.

“Memorial weekend in the Chelan area has been trending more towards a family-type event which is great but we still bring in the big numbers. We also know that the weather is very favorable this year, being warm, so we always look at that and say ‘what kind of activity or increased calls for service is that going to mean?'”

Burnett says they want to make sure everyone has a safe weekend and stressed water safety and that if people do drink alcohol they have a designated driver for their car or boat.