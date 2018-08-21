latest News

Chelan County Unemployment Best in the State for July

Photo: Washington State Employment Security Department

Posted By: Kevin Rounce August 21, 2018

The Washington Employment Security Department released the unemployment rates for each during the month of July and Chelan County had the best with Douglas County among the best. Chelan County’s unemployment rate was three percent, bettering King County at 3.6 percent. Douglas County’s unemployment was 3.9 percent which was behind only Chelan, King, Snohomish and Asotin Counties. Grant County unemployment came in at 5.2 percent while Okanogan County was 4.4 percent.

