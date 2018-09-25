Chelan County’s Unemployment No Longer Best in State but Still Under Four Percent

Chelan County’s unemployment is no longer the best in the state, but is still at 3.7 percent in August according to recent numbers released by the Washington State Employment Security Department. Douglas County unemployment sits at 4.6 percent, Okanogan unemployment is 4.9 percent and Grant has 5 percent unemployment. Of the four counties, only Grant saw an improvement in their unemployment when compared to July. The best unemployment in the state is in King County which has 3.2 percent. Ferry County has the worst at 9.3 percent.