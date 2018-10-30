Chelan Douglas Child Services Association Receiving Big Boost

The Chelan Douglas Child Services Association is receiving an $800,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce as part of an effort to expand learning opportunities for low-income children. CDCSA Executive Director Christy Walt says that although they are losing their Mustard Seed site, the recent development was a big boost.

“Without this grant we would not have the space to be able to continue serve those children and families. It also give us the ability to put additional facilities in place via modulars, to serve an additional 64 children through the ECEAP program which is the state-funded portion of our preschool option.”

The Okanogan County Child Development Association in Omak also got $10,000 from the grant.