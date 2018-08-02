Chelan-Douglas Health District Issues Advisory

The Chelan-Douglas Health District issued an Air Quality Advisory Thursday with concerns over the poor air quality in areas of Chelan and Douglas County.

Smoke conditions have caused poor air quality in some areas of Chelan and Douglas County in recent days and will continue to vary as there are multiple fires and changing weather conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, or are responsible for children or others who may have

respiratory conditions making them sensitive, please remain aware of smoky conditions and consider the following precautions:

• Check local air quality reports and listen to news or health warnings for your community.

• Avoid physical exertion in smoky conditions.

• Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Take the following steps when indoors:

Keep windows and doors closed. If there is no air conditioning and it is too hot to keep windows and doors closed, consider leaving the area. Run an air conditioner if available, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly. Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to reduce indoor air pollution. Avoid indoor pollution. Don’t use candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves. Don’t vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Don’t smoke, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air.

• If you must be outdoors when it is smoky, consider wearing an N-95 respirator mask.

• If you have asthma or other lung diseases, make sure you follow your doctor’s directions about taking your medicines and follow your asthma management plan. Call your health care provider if your symptoms worsen.

• If you are taking care of children with a history of asthma, keep them from outdoor exertion in smoky conditions as much as possible, and keep an eye on them. An asthma attack can quickly become serious and could require emergency care through 911.

Short-term symptoms from smoke exposure may include dizziness, headache, difficulty breathing, coughing, excessive phlegm, and nausea. For specific medical advice please contact your physician.

Chelan-Douglas Health District Air Quality and Fires Webpage: www.cdhd.wa.gov The latest air quality information is available from the Washington Smoke Information site at:

wasmoke.blogspot.com.

Air Quality Index