Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Expanding Jacobsen Preserve

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) has acquired two new conservation properties in the Wenatchee valley. The Land Trust’s Jacobson Preserve in the Wenatchee Foothills will be expanded and riverfront on the lower Wenatchee River will be conserved for salmon habitat and eventual public access.

Thanks to a generous donation from Land Trust members James and Judy Jensen, the Land Trust purchased property above Skyline Drive and next to the Land Trust’s Jacobson Preserve, expanding the preserve from 35 to 52 acres. This protects the northern flank of the City’s Saddle Rock Natural Area and provides a connection between Jacobson Preserve and Saddle Rock. The land was purchased from the estate of longtime Wenatchee residents Ferol and Fred Streib.

“We are so thankful for the generous donation from the Jensens and also to the Streib family for opting to sell the land for conservation rather than pursuing construction on these steep and fragile slopes. The Land Trust is so grateful for their contributions to the beauty and health of our valley,” said Curt Soper, CDLT Executive Director. “Setting aside areas in our foothills for people to explore nature close to home is a win for us all.”

CDLT also purchased 40 acres of mostly floodplain along the lower Wenatchee River, protecting the largest undeveloped riverfront between Cashmere and Wenatchee. The new preserve provides vital side channels used by juvenile salmon for rearing and refuge, as well as a functioning floodplain that stores and absorbs water during high water. The property, zoned for development, was purchased from Steve Goodfellow and Tamar Chotzen. Tamar commented, “We are so pleased that our collective dream of conserving the channel intake and public access had been achieved. This will be an asset to our community and the environment for generations to come.” Steve and Tamar also generously donated funds for the permanent stewardship of the property.

Funding for the Wenatchee River acquisition was provided by the State of Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board, the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program, and the Rock Island Habitat Conservation Plan Tributary Committee.