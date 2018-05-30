Chelan Douglas Relay for Life starts Friday

The Chelan Douglas County Relay For Life starts Friday night at Eastmont High School track. Callie Klein, Event Chair says proceeds go back to the American Cancer Society, “and it’s used for funding medical research grants. It also helps supports some of their programs throughout Washington State and the country” Klein said.

The relay continues through Saturday morning and the public is invited to drop by and support participants anytime.

Klein says the opening ceremony is a special moment for everyone, whether you are on a Relay team or not, “to see what it is the participants are going through, to experience the luminary lap and when the names are called out of those we are honoring and remembering” The opening ceremonies begin at 6pm when those who are battling or who have survived cancer circling the track for a lap. At dusk, a ceremony to honor the victims of cancer will involve the lighting of luminaries placed around the track. The luminaries can be sponsored in the name of a loved one with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

