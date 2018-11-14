latest News

Chelan/Douglas Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.3%

Posted By: Michael Knight November 14, 2018

The September employment report is in for the Chelan and Douglas Counties area …
unemployment rate dropped noticeably from 3.8% to 3.3% …

Don Meseck, Regional Labor Economist says, once again construction leads the way with the most new jobs.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Chelan/Douglas Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.3%"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*