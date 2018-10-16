Chelan Fire and Rescue Save Family Near Chelan Fruit

Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Sunday while out on another call. Crews were clearing an earlier medical response and saw smoke and flames coming from near the Chelan Fruit area. Upon arrival, they saw a home with a garage and attached shop on fire. Firefighters from Chelan Fire and Rescue were able to wake up the residents of the home and evacuate them safely. They were also able to contain the fire with minimal loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.