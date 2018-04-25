Chelan Fire District 7 Levy Failing, Manson Parks and Rec Passing

The Chelan County Fire District 7 levy looks like it will defeated with less than 40 percent approval with the first round of results released Tuesday night. The Manson Parks and Rec funding request was passing with 70 percent approval. The Brewster School District Maintenance and Operations levy was passing with nearly 53 percent approval. Educational levies in Moses Lake and Wilson Creek were also passing with the first results. The City of Ephrata’s request to increase sales taxes for transportation improvements also looks like it will pass with 60 percent approval so far. The next update will be released on Friday.