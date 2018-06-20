Chelan Parks and Rec Looking for Feedback on Lakeside Park

The Chelan Parks and Recreation Department will be holding two meetings to discuss the Lakeside Park Master Plan. The city is applying for a Recreation and Conservation Office grant from the state to help fund Phase 1 of the plan that includes restroom building replacement, parking lot expansion, boat ramp improvement for non-motorized boat launching and swim area reconfiguration. The first meeting is tomorrow night from 6-8 at City Hall. The second meeting will be next Wednesday, the 27th, also from 6-8 at City Hall. More info can be found on the city’s Parks and Rec website. They are also asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey. It is available in both English and Spanish.