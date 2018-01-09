Chelan PUD has Aggressive Capital Improvement Plan

Chelan PUD’s Commissioners approved their 2018 District Performance Plan yesterday and it includes the largest amount of capital investment in at least 20 years. General Manager Steve Wright said the plan will be challenging to accomplish but that they are, “Focusing on accelerated work at our dams and other assets to get our infrastructure into good shape, providing the resiliency needed to plan for an uncertain wholesale energy market future.” Commissioners also approved a plan to keep Orondo River Park open for day use only and boat launching. Camping would close for the year to allow safety improvements. The plan must be approved by the Port of Douglas County who would see the Park work.