Chelan PUD Arborist to Q & A at Arbor Day Distribution

The Chelan PUD is preparing to sponsor this Saturday’s tree distribution as part of annual Arbor Day celebrations in the Wenatchee Valley.

Chelan PUD Arborist Bill Sanborn says when considering which trees and shrubs to plant in your yard “You want to put some thought into it,” Sanborn said. “Winter hardiness, bark and leaf color and height at full growth are all things to think about.”

“Most important is that the mature height and spread of the tree should remain 10 feet from power lines.”

Sanborn will be at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Saturday, April 14th from 10am to 3pm (while tree seedlings supplies last) That’s one of five distribution locations around the area that day. Sanborn will be available to answer tree questions about planting, pruning or removing trees near power lines. He suggests purple lilac, serviceberry and red flowering currant as good choices for planting near power lines. Chelan PUD is celebrating its 20thTree Line USA Award for industry best practices for managing trees near power lines.

Here are the locations of seedling distributions in five communities.