Chelan PUD begins 8 week McKittrick Street project Monday

Chelan PUD crews will start work on Monday, Feb. 12, to move power poles along McKittrick Street in Wenatchee’s north end in preparation for the city’s planned rebuild of McKittrick from Wenatchee Avenue to Pine Street. Learn more about the City of Wenatchee’s McKittrick Street Rebuild

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate east-west routes on Maple and Walnut streets during the estimated eight weeks it will take to move utility equipment, power poles and wires.

There will be one-lane traffic permitted on McKittrick Street during work hours. Drivers will be able to turn onto McKittrick from Wenatchee Avenue and head west. Traffic headed east on McKittrick will be detoured around the construction when crews are working. PUD crews generally work Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Street parking also will be limited during the project. Driveways may be blocked for short periods. There could be short power outages. PUD staff will contact customers in advance if outages are needed.