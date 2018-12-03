Chelan PUD Board Votes For New Crypto Rate, Moratorium Extension

The Chelan PUD’s Board of Commissioners voted Monday to adopt a new rate schedule for high density residential and commercial loads associated with cryptocurrency mining beginning in April.

“The tag line that we’ve had on our wall now for several years is ‘The Best, the Most, for the Longest’.” said Commissioner Randy Smith, “This motion that has been presented to us, to me, speaks directly to what I attempt as a commissioner to achieve for all the residents of Chelan County. I keep coming back to my decision-making thought process needing to be ‘what’s in the best interest for the most people for the longest time?'”

The board acted upon the recommendation of PUD employees who constructed the new rate schedule, known as Schedule 36, with more up front costs as well as differing rates for residential and non-residential cryptocurrency miners.

The moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining applications to the PUD was also partially extended by a vote of the board. New applications received by the PUD must now wait until Schedule 36 comes into effect April of 2019. However, applications that have been pending review will be available for review. Those applicants that no longer wish to have an application submitted will be able to recover their application fees.

Said Lindsey Mohns, the PUD’s Customer Utilities Business Manager, “We will be reviewing all existing applications. Those applicants will receive a letter from us probably in mid December with an additional information request just to make sure we have everything we need to do the engineering associated with their application.”

While many data miners have been crying foul over the whole rate change affair, Commissioner Garry Arseneault said the changes are not meant to be punitive.

“The moratorium and the cryptocurrency rates that are under discussion are not aimed at preventing or stifling any kind of cryptocurrency or block-chain type technology. That’s not the intent. When you’re a commissioner risk management is a key consideration.” explained Arseneault, “So we’re not singling out an industry, we’re not singling out a technology, we’re not singling out a currency. We’re simply doing risk management and risk mitigation.”

For more information, go to chelanpud.org.