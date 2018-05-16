Chelan PUD Books Showing Positive Story So Far

Despite being in one of the most extensive processes of upgrading their facilities, Chelan PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna says the bookkeepers are happy.

McKenna said it helps to have a good water year despite going through upgrades and repairs on several area dams.

The Commissioners are also thinking about upgrading the visitors center, though McKenna says they are in only the concept phase currently.

McKenna says they want to upgrade the museum and discovery area to be as exciting and educational as possible.