Chelan PUD Closing Two Boat Launches Temporarily

From a press release – Kirby Billingsley Hydro ParkChelan PUD is closing all of its public boat launches on the Rock Island reservoir due to the high river flows as a result of the rapid snowmelt into the Columbia River from several river tributaries. This will affect the following launches: Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Orondo Avenue (near Wenatchee’s Pybus Market). They will remain closed until further notice.

Chelan PUD boat launches on the Rocky Reach Reservoir – Beebe Bridge and Chelan Falls – will remain open at this time. However, boaters are asked to be very careful because river flows, the stronger current and likely presence of increased debris in the river can increase boating dangers.

The boat launch at Confluence State Park on the Rock Island reservoir is managed by Washington State Parks & Recreation.

Increasing temperatures forecasted for this weekend and next week are expected to result in continuous high river flows due to the rapidly melting snow not only in Canada, but all along the route of the Columbia River. River tributaries of the Okanogan, Methow, Entiat and Wenatchee rivers are contributing to the high flows.

Ryan Baker, PUD Parks manager, said in closing the boat launches and nearby trails, that safety is the paramount concern. Several sections of trails along the riverfront have been closed on the Rock Island Reservoir.

Boaters and river recreationists are advised to check for updates on both the Chelan PUD website:

www.chelanpud.org/parks-and-recreation/fishing-and-boating

and the Washington State Parks & Recreation website:

https://clicktime.cloud.postoffice.net/clicktime.php?U=http%3A%2F%2Fparks.state.wa.us%2F596%2Fnortheast-region&E=newswenatchee%40cherrycreekmedia.com&X=XID776weksid8435Xd2&T=6PAS&HV=U,E,X,T&H=7cfca9d175b49c4aeca5276c8474bae65940e7c6

The inflows into Lake Chelan also are increasing with the higher temperatures, resulting in a faster fill rate. No Chelan PUD-operated boat launches are closed on the lake at this time.

Chelan PUD urges caution when on or near the water, since water levels and currents can change rapidly. Water temperatures also are much colder right now due to the inflow of snowmelt. Be safe and obey all posted closures.