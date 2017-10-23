Chelan PUD Commissioners to take comment on substation proposal

Chelan PUD Commissioners want to hear from Chelan area customers on the two proposed locations under consideration for a new substation. A special meeting Tuesday at the Chelan Fire Hall begins at 6pm where PUD staff will update the status of the project and get input from stakeholders on the two site recommendations.

One site is off Boyd Road, about 2 miles from the intersection with SR150 and another is located off Henderson Road.

The new substation is needed to address future growth and redistribute the existing electrical load. Chelan PUD has been trying to find a location for a new substation since 2015 because the two existing substations serving the Lake Chelan Valley are nearing capacity.