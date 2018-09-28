Chelan PUD, County Public Works Auction Saturday

The Chelan PUD and County Public Works auction takes place tomorrow, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the Public Works building on East Street. There will be cars, truck, vans, and also work trucks from the utility or county departments. There will also bigger vehicles like dump trucks, tankers and other service trucks. The items are from various government agencies throughout North Central Washington. The event will be run by Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers and can be done in person or online at Yarbro.com.