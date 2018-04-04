Chelan PUD Customer-Owners Happy with Service

From a press release – Chelan County PUD customers are highly satisfied with their hometown utility with 97 percent of those responding to a recent survey scoring the District a “4” or “5” on a 5-point scale. Three out of four customers rated their satisfaction at the top of the scale, saying they were “highly satisfied” with Chelan PUD.

The overall satisfaction in this year’s customer satisfaction survey is 3 percent higher than the last survey in 2016 and 5 percent higher than in 2014. Full results of the survey are on the PUD website.

Bill Robinson of Robinson Research reviewed the positive survey results for PUD commissioners Monday, cautioning them not to expect scores to improve in future surveys.

“The study strongly suggests that the PUD is satisfying nearly every customer who is capable of being satisfied,” Robinson said. ( Discussion begins at 00:10) on the board audio .)

When asked to rate positive descriptions of Chelan PUD, customer responses were above 4.5 on the 5-point scale. Chelan PUD was highly rated as “a utility you can trust;” “a good corporate citizen;” “good environmental stewards;” and “well managed.” Customers gave above 4.5 ratings on the PUD’s communication efforts as well.

Expectations about service received the same high rating from customers responding to the statements: “Treats me as an individual and with respect;” “Is responsive to customer needs;’ and “Employees are experienced, knowledgeable and proactive.” These results were consistent across all demographic groups.

“Great data and good information,” said board President Dennis Bolz. “Congratulations to the staff once again.”

Added Commissioner Garry Arseneault, “This is a reflection on staff, really good work. Kudos to PUD staff.”

Customer comments included:

· “Good rates and service is great”

· “Problems always are fixed quickly”

· “They are very down to earth and always helpful when I call”

· “They are very active with the community”

· “I would like to give a compliment to the Parks department. They do a wonderful job of keeping the parks clean and looking lovely”