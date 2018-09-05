Chelan PUD Discusses Impact of Cryptocurrency Operations in Neighborhoods

Chelan PUD staff are working with the county and cities within the county and the future of cryptocurrency mining, especially in residential zones. Director of Customer Services Andy Wendell says they’ve held several meetings and it’s agreed that mining introduces safety and reliability concerns in neighborhoods.

“In addition, it’s recognized cryptocurrency mining is really an industrial or commercial use of the resource. It’s not a residential use. Cryptocurrency mining is best served in the industrial and commercial zones. I think there’s growing recognition of that, and growing support of that.”

In his meetings with the different cities, and other organizations, Wendell says he has an analogy he uses to explain what they’re seeing.

“What if they say five times the amount of traffic on the existing road system everyday. This is exactly what we’re dealing with with our electric infrastructure with the cryptocurrency mining, in some cases whether it was at the micro level or at the macro level. We’re seeing five times more electrons moving through our system.”

He made a presentation to the Chelan PUD commissioners Tuesday as they are discussing what to do about cryptocurrency mining operations in residential areas.