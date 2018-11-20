Chelan PUD Extends Moratorium, Gets Closer to New Crypto Rate

The Chelan County PUD’s Board of Commissioners voted to extend the cryptocurrency moratorium Monday after hearing recommendations from PUD staff as well as comments from local cryptocurrency miners.

The moratorium will now be in effect until at least December 3rd, the same date as the next public meeting. At that meeting the staff will recommend the board approve their proposed rate for cryptocurrency miners, referred to as Schedule 36.

Per Monday’s Schedule 36 proposal by PUD staff:

‘This Schedule applies to any customer involved in computing or data processing load related to cryptocurrency mining, Bitcoin, blockchain, proof-of-work or other loads having, in the District’s determination, similar characteristics including any of the following: high energy use density, high load factor, need for more than routine alterations to the District’s Electric Service Facilities in order to maintain safety, load that is portable and distributable, highly variable load growth or load reduction as an individual customer and/or in aggregate with similar customers in the District’s service area, able to relocate quickly in response to short-term economic signals, high sensitivity to volatile commodity or asset prices, or part of an industry with potential to quickly become a large concentration of power demand in the District’s service area.’

The proposed rate is also exceptionally pricey for cryptocurrency miners, which was an intentional move by the PUD when considering Chelan PUD’s variable and fixed costs associated with cryptocurrency operations.

Lindsey Mohns, the Chelan PUD’s Public Utilities business manager said, “Our goal associated with this process was to ensure as best we could that it would not impact the rates of our other customers … So no, non-cryptocurrency customers should not see any impact to their rate associated with this rate action.”

With the end of the Chelan PUD’s public comment period it’s becoming apparent that most cryptominers will not be able to continue operations in Chelan County.

Thomas O’Connell, a resident of Leavenworth and cryptocurrency entrepreneur, explained his frustration with the way local miners are being forced out by the new rates.

Said O’Connell, “The residential miners here within Chelan, Douglas, and Grant county, we’re local residents. We’re not some large Chinese entity coming in like Bitmain, who just opened up their new facility up near the airport. We’re not large corporations; we’re local citizens. I was born in this county. I would like to continue to be able to work in my home county, but I’m not going to be able to do that.”

O’Connell said he will be moving his operations to an unspecified location somewhere in the Northwest where his rates will be cheaper.

The same can be said for Robert Ocampo, another local cryptocurrency operator who already has a contract finalized with an electric utility co-op based out of Idaho. Ocampo said his contract will be at least half the price of what Chelan PUD’s proposed Schedule 36 would be. While he will enjoy higher margins once he moves to Idaho, Ocampo expressed disappointment and sadness for those that depended on his business activities in Chelan County.

Explained Ocampo, “But now, the landlords that are getting money from me, they’re not going to have any money. And the employees that I have that do maintenance, cleaning, setting up all the miners, they’re just going to be fired.”

“That’s a shame.” said O’Connell, “What I would think of as a really true American county can’t support American jobs.”