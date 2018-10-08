Chelan PUD Involved in State PUD Association Survey

Chelan PUD is participating with public utility districts across the state in a statewide survey of electric utility customers to better understand public opinion and experiences.

Professional researchers with Cocker-Fennessy will be making calls, reaching out online and providing a publicly available link to PUD customers, on behalf of the Washington PUD Association. Chelan PUD customers can take a a short survey on customer experiences and perspectives on clean energy.

Liz Anderson, Washington Public Utility Association says “as there are more discussions about our electricity and clean energy future, it’s important that we start those discussions with a foundation of knowledge and that will better facilitate good policy making and give PUD customers the information they need to make informed decisions about their energy use”

A Chelan PUD press release said the survey is for research purposes only and the results will not be sold or released to any third parties. Participation is voluntary and responses will remain anonymous. The research firm is using its databases and publicly available data to reach potential respondents. No customer information was provided by Chelan PUD for purposes of conducting the survey. The firm may contact some PUD customers by telephone.

If you would like to participate in the survey, click here starting Oct. 9th

The survey should take 8-10 minutes to complete.