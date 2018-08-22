Chelan PUD Meets Debt Reduction Goal

Chelan PUD’s debt exceeded 1 billion dollars less than a decade ago and the PUD Board heard from the public, ratings agencies and PUD financial analysts that the debt ratio that topped 70% must be brought under control control. A strategic plan was developed that included a series of steps that could be taken with the ultimate goal of reducing debt below 35% by 2019.

On Monday, Kelly Boyd, chief financial/risk officer, and Heather Irelan, Treasury senior analyst told the PUD Board of Commissioners that debt ratio goal has been met and the PUD’s debt has been cut by nearly half since 2010. A year-end balance is forecast at $513.5 million

In an interview with NewsRadio 560KPQ, Boyd said the PUD has refinanced debt, used cash reserves to pay down high interest debt and negotiated more favorable project contracts with less reliance on long term bond financing, “so savings for our customers and good reduction of our debt. All those things together and working at it for a very long time, really helped us achieve this target”

Commissioner Steve McKenna agreed, “I think staff, leadership, commissioners have done a great job doing that through our strategic plan and have just stayed the course and we have accomplished the goal. I think it’s cause for great celebration”

Boyd said Chelan PUD’s owner/customers benefit from less debt that helps keeps utility rates low. It also gives the District flexibility to meet challenges such as paying for repairs of aging dam turbines and generators and managing for lower wholesale market prices, Boyd said.

S&P Ratings Service recently gave Chelan PUD a top 5 financial rating for public utilities

