Chelan PUD Offers Power Outage Tips

The following is a news release from the Chelan PUD:

Now that winter is officially here, Chelan County PUD line crews and the many employees who support them want to help customers be ready if winter storms cause power or other utility service outages.

PUD crews have prepared for storm season since early fall and are ready to respond around the clock and through the holiday season.

If the power goes out, customers can report it at 877-783-8123 any time of the day or night, as well as get updates on restoration times. Please listen to the recording. Help in Spanish for customers with limited English proficiency is available.

Customers also can find outage updates on facebook.com/ChelanPUD and on Twitter @ChelanPUD. Tweets are displayed on the home page of the PUD website at chelanpud.org.

Here are some ways for Chelan PUD customers to stay comfortable, stay safe and be ready if winter storms cause a power outage.

Talk with your family and making a plan for where to meet and what to do if you can’t safely be at home

Pack – and check – an emergency kit with supplies for each family member for up to three days. Remember pets need food and water, too. Find tips for your kit at redcross.org

Sign up for Chelan County safety and emergency alerts

Keep a flashlight handy, having a cell phone and car charger or one corded phone (cordless phones don’t work without electricity). Know how to manually open electric garage doors

If there is a power outage:

If you see a downed power line, assume it is live and stay away

Do not try to remove trees or limbs from power lines. Report a power, PUD water or sewer outage by calling our 24-hour line, 877-783-8123. Listen to the recording and stay on the line if you have information to add or a special need

Leave a porch light and/or one inside light on so crews easily can tell when power is restored

Unplug electronics and turn electric heat down to 50 degrees

If using a portable generator, make sure appliances are plugged directly to the generator or disconnect your home from the PUD’s electric system with a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Here is more information about back-up generators

Do not use fuel-burning devices, like gasoline-powered generators, gasoline-powered pressure washers, camp stoves and lanterns, or charcoal grills in homes, garages, or any other confined space such as attics or crawl spaces, or within 10 feet of windows, doors or other air intakes Using these items in your home can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

Pick one room that could be your “warm” room if there is an outage that continues for several hours, or maybe days

Run a little water from faucets if the power is out

Wait 10 minutes after power is restored to turn up the heat

Visit chelanpud.org and click the blue “Outages” button on the home page for safety and outage information

