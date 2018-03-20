Chelan PUD Pauses Cryptocurrency Applications

Chelan PUD Commissioners voted unanimously to put a temporary halt on the taking or processing of applications from cryptocurrency miners effective immediately. Ann Congdon expressed concern about the impact to the load and community.

There are 19 pending applications from cryptocurrency miners for up to 5 megawatts each, a potential total load of about 16.3 average megawatts.

Commissioner Randy Smith was also among those who expressed concerns about public health and safety.

Staff also is finding rogue cryptocurrency operations requiring time and effort to investigate and respond. Commissioners set a public hearing on the moratorium for 1 p.m. on May 14. Approved applications with fees and charges paid will go forward.