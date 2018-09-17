Chelan PUD Paving Area Parks Before Winter

From the PUD: Asphalt companies stop laying pavement once the weather turns cool. Below is a list of asphalt projects on the horizon and a change of dates for some landscaping work:

DATE CHANGE – Old Mill Park in Manson

Originally scheduled for the week of Sept. 10, this landscaping project has been moved to Sept. 19-20. The contractor will cone off the work area. The parking lot remains open.

Sept. 18 – 20 – Lincoln Rock State Park

Signage in place – no closures

Asphalt and seal coating

MOE Asphalt & Paving – Cost: $69,500

Sept. 24 – 27 – Wenatchee Confluence State Park

Asphalt trail maintenance at a variety of locations around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.

MOE Asphalt & Paving – $72,400

Oct. 3 – 5 – Daroga State Park

Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.

MOE Asphalt & Paving – $69,000

Oct. 17 – 19 – Beebe Bridge Park

Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.

MOE Asphalt & Paving – $36,500