Chelan PUD Paving Area Parks Before Winter

From the PUD: Asphalt companies stop laying pavement once the weather turns cool. Below is a list of asphalt projects on the horizon and a change of dates for some landscaping work:
DATE CHANGE – Old Mill Park in Manson
Originally scheduled for the week of Sept. 10, this landscaping project has been moved to Sept. 19-20. The contractor will cone off the work area. The parking lot remains open.
Sept. 18 – 20 – Lincoln Rock State Park
Signage in place – no closures
Asphalt and seal coating
MOE Asphalt & Paving – Cost: $69,500
Sept. 24 – 27 – Wenatchee Confluence State Park
Asphalt trail maintenance at a variety of locations around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.
MOE Asphalt & Paving – $72,400
Oct. 3 – 5 – Daroga State Park
Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.
MOE Asphalt & Paving – $69,000
Oct. 17 – 19 – Beebe Bridge Park
Asphalt trail maintenance around the park. No closures. Signage and cones in place around work areas.
MOE Asphalt & Paving – $36,500
