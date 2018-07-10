Chelan PUD Preparing for Cryptocurrency Moratorium Hearing

Chelan PUD Commissioners reviewed information about cryptocurrency operations in their Monday meeting as they prepare for the public hearing August 6th. Lindsey Mohns, Customer Utilities Business Manager, says there is some confusion about what is called Energy Use Intensity which is 250 kilowatt hours per square foot per year. She says many cryptocurrency operations can take place in a basement, small room or even a closet.

“Customers read the rate schedule and they interpret the EUI to mean the square footage of their entire house. We definite it differently, we define it to be the operating square footage of the energy consuming activities, so it would be that closet square footage.”

PUD Staff recommended the development of a new rate schedule for cryptocurrency and blockchain processing.