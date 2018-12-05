Chelan PUD Purchases Land for Possible Move

Chelan PUD Commissioners agreed Monday to a multi-agreement Horan Property purchase. The package preserves options as commissioners consider a possible move of the utility’s Wenatchee operations. Shared Services Director Dan Frazier says among the next steps is a discussion of a possible new location with customer-owners and the community.

“We’ll be coming back with a lot of outreach for the next several months. Steve (WRIGHT) and I are working on a presentation or a powerpoint that can be used for a lot of different ways to engage the public concerning this deal all the way from what the options are and how it would work. And there still are several options on the table.”

Part of the agreement included selling the PUD’s two condo units in the Confluence Technology Center to the Port of Chelan County and the PUD leasing them back for use in the interim.

Frazier says the agreement simply provides the utility options for them to consider. Among the agreements, if there is a decision to move, is redevelopment planning, for the PUD’s Fifth Street campus with the Port and City of Wenatchee.

“We actually are working with the core team; the Port, the city and the PUD along with our two key stakeholders, the Wenatchee Downtown Association and the Chamber and we are in the selection process right now. We’ve shortlisted consultants to help us with that redevelopment planning process here at the 5th Street campus.”