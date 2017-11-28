Chelan PUD to Remove Hazardous Trees

The following is a release from Chelan PUD:

Chelan PUD, working with the City of Cashmere maintenance crews, have identified 18 of the 57 Norway Spruce trees along Evergreen Drive in Cashmere as hazardous to the public and to electrical and fiber infrastructure. The trees, anywhere from 60 to 80 feet in height, are approximately 85 years old.

The PUD and the city plan to begin work on Wednesday, Nov. 29, if the weather allows. The crews estimate that it will take four or five days to remove all of the trees. The map below shows the area where the crews will be working. Evergreen Drive will be closed during the duration of the tree removal, except to local residents. Please observe road closure signs for your safety and the safety of the crews. No power outages will be required to do the tree removal.