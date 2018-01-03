Chelan PUD Seeking Feedback on Solar System Signs

Chelan PUD is seeking public comment on some proposed signs that would be placed their Riverwalk Park in Chelan. There would be 10 to 12 signs along the 1.5-mile stretch from Woodin Ave. Bridge to the Reach One trailhead depicting objects in the solar system and galaxy. The signs would be installed and maintained by Chelan Rotary. If you’d like to comment on the proposed signs, you have until January 19th to provide Chelan PUD feedback and you can do so through their website.