Chelan PUD Staff to Hold Information Meeting on Cryptocurrency Rates

The public can ask questions about proposed Chelan PUD rates for cryptocurrency or similar operations at an information meeting on Wednesday, Nov 7th.

PUD staff will have sample bills to share and be able to discuss the proposed rates. The meeting is set for 5:30pm at the Confluence Technology Center. The meeting will begin with a short presentation and an open house.

Commissioners will consider the proposed rates at a public hearing November 19th at 1pm in the Wenatchee Boardroom. PUD Commissioners will take comment, review the rates and consider the current moratorium.

Visit chelanpud.org and click on the cryptocurrency image for details on the proposed rates and to leave comments if you can’t attend the meetings.