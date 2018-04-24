latest News

Chelan PUD Still Shutting Down Cryptocurrency Operations

Posted By: Kevin Rounce April 24, 2018

Chelan PUD says they continue to find unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operations at the rate of about two or three per day. Last week, the PUD’s Board agreed to implement a new fine structure for unauthorized operations of up to more than $61-hundred for in-home operations and $11,400 for a commercial building. Over the past week the PUD shut down three operations including one that had several extension cords running to an outbuilding which they deemed a fire hazard. Operators do have amnesty from the fines if they self-report by May 14th.

