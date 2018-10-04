Chelan PUD’s Annual Fall Harvest Roundup is Sunday October 14th

Looking for that one, last, end-of-the-season romp with the kids? Then set the GPS for Rocky Reach Park and zero in on Fall Harvest Roundup coming Sunday, Oct. 14.

No matter your age, you’ll find something amusing. Choose from hayrides, games, trick-or-treating and food to purchase. Performers Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth, plus perennial favorites, The Bobbers, will be back with their unique musical take on old West and fishy fun.

Costumes are encouraged!

Fall Harvest Roundup is in the park, from 1-4 p.m. Rocky Reach Discovery Center and park will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 13, so staff can prepare for all the fun.

That reminds us – there are just a few weeks left this season to enjoy the Discovery Center, Museum of the Columbia and fish viewing. Oct.31 is the last day of the Discovery Center’s 2018 season.