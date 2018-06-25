Chelan Trails Group Pitches PUD on Plan for Recreational Trail

WENATCHEE, WA – PUD staff Monday outlined for commissioners plans to issue a permit for the Lake Chelan Trails Alliance to build 2.3 miles of new trail above the Chelan River on District land. The proposal reflects an extended effort by the community and the PUD to expand recreation opportunities in the Chelan Valley.

Members and volunteers of the Lake Chelan Trails Alliance will raise funds and provide volunteer labor to build and maintain the trail, which will extend southeast from the PUD’s existing Reach 1 Trail. The City of Chelan has agreed to monitor trail maintenance and provide liability coverage for trail use. Trail Alliance volunteers will install signs and maintain the trail at the city’s direction.

The conditional use permit will be similar to the recreation agreement with the City of Wenatchee for trails on PUD land in the western foothills, explained Jeff Smith, District Services managing director.

“This unique private-public partnership between the Trails Alliance, City of Chelan and PUD illustrates the value of multi-agency collaborative efforts for the benefit of our mutual constituencies,” Smith said.

Planned are two loops with options for multiple routes and distances that are expected to be popular with hikers and trail runners, said Guy Evans with the Trail Alliance. Mountain bikes will be allowed. “It’s been a joy to work with the PUD in such a collaborative fashion,” Evans said.

Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney said trails are important enhancements for Lake Chelan residents and the resort area’s many visitors.

It will be built in two phases, the first starting in 2019, Smith said. Plans are to build the second loop in 2020. The trail will be a safe distance from the Chelan River to protect users and guard against erosion.

The Trails Alliance may be interested in expanding the existing Reach 1 trailhead depending on increased use, he added.

Smith said Trails Alliance members must complete environmental and shoreline review before the PUD will issue its permit.

Chelan PUD provided details in this report