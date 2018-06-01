Join KPQ at the Wenatchee Applesox game on June 20th for Cherry Creek Media Night! We’ll even get you in for FREE to enjoy some hard hitting baseball action!

We’ve teamed up with the Salvation Army to help our community!

Donate a bag of non-perishable food at our studios anytime between now and June 20 th and we’ll give you a free ticket for each bag donated!

and we’ll give you a free ticket for each bag donated! So go through you pantry and grab anything you don’t need, or stop by your favorite grocery store, and swing by 231 Wenatchee Ave in Wenatchee during regular business hours.

We also have one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles set up for cash donations if that’s easier for you!

We’re looking forward to some Applesox baseball AND excited to help out those in our community who can’t always make ends meet. Cherry Creek Media Night at Applesox Stadium on June 20th with News Radio 560 KPQ