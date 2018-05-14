Cherry Creek Media Sending Wenatchee Woman to Fiji

Donna Gardner of Wenatchee outlasted 220 other qualifiers in Cherry Creek Media’s Trip of a Lifetime: Destination Fiji at the grand prize drawing Saturday at Chateau Faire Le Pont. The grand prize is eight nights for two in Fiji, round trip airfare for two out of Seattle, and $1,000 spending money.

Trip of a Lifetime: Destination Fiji was sponsored by Frontline Real Estate at Keller Williams, Total Travel, and Pleasant Holiday. Supporting sponsors included Columbia River Interiors, Indoor Tropics, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, Orca Scuba Center, The Thai Restaurant, Firehouse Pet Shop and Grooming, and Wenatchee Valley Mall.