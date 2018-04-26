Chief for a Day Celebration Kicks off Apple Blossom Week

The 99th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival kicked off Thursday with the 16th annual Chief for a Day celebration. Six kids were chosen to represent a local law enforcement agency in full uniform.

Each of the children were presented a badge for their respective departments. Below is the list of this years chiefs for a day.

Wenatchee Police Department – Chief Javier Alejandrez Jr.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Keegan Watts

WA State Fish and Wildlife Department- Chief Miguelangel Figieroa

East Wenatchee Police Department – Chief Holly Black

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Dwight Oliver

Washington State Patrol – Chief Cridio Hoops