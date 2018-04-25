Chief for a Day Kicks Off Apple Blossom

Apple Blossom kicks officially Thursday with Chief for a Day at noon. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says it’s a great opportunity to give kids who are going through some health challenges a moment in the spotlight.

Kids will be partnered with Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriffs in addition to the Washington State Patrol and Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Reinfeld says it’s important for these kids.

Reinfeld says he’s had a great experience with the kids he’s worked with and they are often so impacted especially as they get cheered by the community and oftentimes their classmates. Reinfeld also noted that he ran into previous and those kids remember forever the great day they had.