Chihuahua Helps Scare Home Intruder Away

The old expression, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog,” proved true Tuesday morning for a Wenatchee family. Wenatchee Police say a male intruder had broken into a home and was going through the family’s refrigerator when a 3-pound chihuahua named Bean alerted the family by growling and barking. The intruder left the residence but officers caught him a short distance away from the home. Wenatchee PD did not identify the name of the burglar or give any details as to the home or family.