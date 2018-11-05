Children Injured in School Bus Accident by Lee Elementary

Eight students were transported to Wenatchee Valley Hospital after their school bus collided with another vehicle just outside of Lee Elementary in East Wenatchee Monday.

“The passenger vehicle was traveling East on 15th approaching Baker.” explained sergeant Marshall of the East Wenatchee Police, “They stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection at which time they were hit by the school bus that was on Baker.”

Approximately 40 students were in the bus at the time of the crash, with roughly a dozen students receiving injuries. Some of the injured students did not require a trip to the hospital. All injuries are thought to be minor. Reunification of injured students occurred at the hospital while uninjured students were reunified in the Lee Elementary Gym.

The accident involved bus number 11, also known as Pink Starfish, driven by Mr. Bobby Goldsby. Reports have said he sustained injuries but he remained on the scene and was being cooperative. No information on the driver of the other vehicle has been released other than there is no reason to suspect a DUI.

“No signs of any impairment, no drugs or alcohol are suspected.” said Marshall.

