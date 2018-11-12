latest News

Children’s Home Society Holding Open House

Photo: Childrens Home Society

Posted By: Kevin Rounce November 12, 2018

The Children’s Home Society is holding a holiday open house Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. The party, which will be held at 1014 Walla Walla Ave, will have light refreshments followed by an overview of the organization’s programs. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP with Edith Medina at CHS prior to the event at 509-663-0034, Ext. 5153
or email edith.medina@chs-wa.org. Find out more about CHS at their website, ChildrensHomeSociety.org.

