Chopp Looking to Help Rural Economies

Speaker of the House Frank Chopp, who represents one of Seattle’s most densely populated neighborhoods, may have surprised some listeners who don’t know him very well with his answer. He said he’s focused not on courting multi-billion dollar corporations with tax giveaways – he’s thinking instead about how to boost incomes in areas a long way from Seattle.

“We think anything ought to be focused in on rural areas, that’s where the unemployment is highest. Many of our districts the economy is going pretty well. Unemployment is at a historic low. So any kind of tax break should be focused where it’s needed the most. We’ve got Representative Mike Chapman looking at different ideas to address small-business concerns in rural areas, because that’s where they need the help.”

Chapman, a Port Angeles Democrat, and other lawmakers spent much of the summer and fall visiting small towns in Washington to develop a rural economic development agenda. How much they can accomplish in a short 60-day session remains to be seen . . . but they have 44 more days to find out.