City adopts 12 month moratorium to study bitcoin mining operations

The City of Wenatchee adopted a 12 month moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations at a public hearing on Thursday.

Only one person spoke at the public hearing. Mark Seaman, representing MJ Neal, an architectural firm helping KJB Partners redevelop the old Jones and Jones Funeral Home on Chelan Ave. Seaman requested that basement locations for bitcoin mining be permitted once the moratorium is lifted. The project is located in Wenatchee’s Central Business District. The City is considering limits on where the high speed and power gobbling computer operations could set up shop. Seaman said basement locations should be considered because they would not take up valuable street level commercial locations. He explained the integrated design the project is utilizing would incorporate heat from the high powered computers to heat the building and outdoor walkways and ramps in winter. The investors bought the building that sat idle for a decade and have put about $2.5 million into redevelopment with cryptocurrency mining as part of their business model.

The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that will allow the city staff time to study power distribution and safety issues with Chelan PUD, develop a city code and make recommendations for adoption of a new ordinance.