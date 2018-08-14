City Council District Maps and Council Assignments Expected Aug. 23rd

The City of Wenatchee has announced details on the transition to a district based election system.
The Council will have updated maps and determine district assignments and term information for council members at the August 23rd Council meeting.
The filing dates for seats open to election will be determined at a later date.
The City Council approved an ordinance creating five voting districts and two at-large positions for City Council Elections earlier this month. The measure takes effect September 13th.
