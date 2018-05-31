City Council Replacements Step Forward

The East Wenatchee City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting at City Hall on Tuesday at 6:30pm. The Council will hear presentations from nine people who are interested in filling the open Council seat resulting from Sandra McCourt’s resignation last month. The nine candidates are;

Gerald (Jerry) Anderson

Ken Del Duca

Christopher Goehner

Mark Harle

Tom Irvin

Christine Johnson

Shayne Magdoff

Leon McKinney

Kelli Vancha

The format is for a 3 to 5 minute presentation and informal question and answer exchange between Council members and each candidate. The City Council is not expected to take any action until the June 12th Council meeting. The replacement will fulfill the remainder of the Position 5 term that runs through 2019.