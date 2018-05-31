The East Wenatchee City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting at City Hall on Tuesday at 6:30pm. The Council will hear presentations from nine people who are interested in filling the open Council seat resulting from Sandra McCourt’s resignation last month. The nine candidates are;
Gerald (Jerry) Anderson
Ken Del Duca
Christopher Goehner
Mark Harle
Tom Irvin
Christine Johnson
Shayne Magdoff
Leon McKinney
Kelli Vancha
The format is for a 3 to 5 minute presentation and informal question and answer exchange between Council members and each candidate. The City Council is not expected to take any action until the June 12th Council meeting. The replacement will fulfill the remainder of the Position 5 term that runs through 2019.
Be the first to comment on "City Council Replacements Step Forward"